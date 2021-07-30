EY Australia acquires Melbourne MSP SecureWorx

Ernst & Young (EY) Australia has announced it has acquired managed services provider SecureWorx for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Melbourne, SecureWorx specialises in multi-cloud services, managed security operations and security advisory services for customers dealing with sensitive information. It also has 24/7 security operations managed services with government cleared staff and facilities.

EY said the acquisition would strengthen its cybersecurity services offering in response to new mandatory requirements in the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill 2020, including sovereign cybersecurity capabilities.

As part of the deal, SecureWorx chief executive Philip Mulley will join EY Australia as Sovereign Cybersecurity leader.

“We have long admired EY Australia and in particular the work of their cybersecurity team. Joining EY Australia gives us access to EY Australia’s global thought leadership and deep industry knowledge,” Mulley said.

“For our people it provides exciting career development opportunities through industry focus, technology career paths and global reach and mobility. The EY Australia Cyber team is a natural cultural fit for us.”

EY Oceania cybersecurity lead partner Richard Bergman said the SecureWorx acquisition also complements previous EY Australia acquisitions of Aleron and Open Windows.

“The latest updates to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act outline new requirements that will require significant investment for onshore cyber capabilities to detect and combat threats,” Bergman said.

“SecureWorx has a set of cybersecurity assets that complement EY Australia’s existing cybersecurity team and capabilities including government accredited hosting facilities in Melbourne and Canberra and an accredited Security Operations Centre in Melbourne.”