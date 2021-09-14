EY Australia launches SOC after finalising Secureworx acquisition

By on
Ernst & Young (EY) Australia has formally completed its acquisition of SecureWorx, first announced in July this year, enabling the Big Four firm to offer sovereign cyber capabilities with an accredited Secure Operations Centre (SOC). 

EY Australia said that its Protected SOC will allow EY clients and Microsoft customers to use their existing Microsoft licenses to get Protected SOC services and security-checked personnel. 

At the time the acquisition was first announced, EY Australia said it was in response to the upcoming Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill.

“We are really excited to welcome the team from SecureWorx to EY. The combination of Microsoft, EY and SecureWorx will make for a compelling proposition that will help protect the future of critical infrastructure,” said EY Oceania cybersecurity lead partner Richard Bergman.

“The EY Protected SOC is a unique way for businesses to increase protection of customer data and save money with automated processes at a time where organisations are looking for accredited onshore cyber capabilities. 

“Large enterprises that are already Microsoft customers can now simplify and rationalise their cyber spend to get significant uplift in capability.” 

Secureworx was a Melbourne-based provider of multi-cloud services, managed security operations and security advisory services for customers dealing with sensitive information. These services will now be under the auspices of the EY SOC, which has been assessed and accredited by the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP). 

“I’m excited to formally start at EY Australia as Sovereign Cybersecurity Leader, helping to transform our 24/7 security operations managed services capability,” said SecureWorx ex-CEO Philip Mulley. “We’re looking forward to adding a new dimension of service to clients by leveraging the global resources of EY.” 

Microsoft Australia partner technology director Phil Barlow said, “We are collaborating with EY on their Protected SOC "Powered by Microsoft" offering, which will extend the value for Microsoft clients via an Azure protected technology stack on critical infrastructure in an accredited end-to-end cyber security solution.

“EY are leaders in delivering cyber capability. Security concerns are paramount for organisations in all sectors, and the establishment of an EY Protected SOC in Australia will be welcomed by existing Microsoft customers.”

