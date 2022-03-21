EY hires AustCyber chief Michelle Price as partner for cyber practice

Consulting firm EY has appointed Michelle Price as its newest partner for its Oceania cyber security, privacy and trusted technology practice.

Price has been the chief executive of not-for-profit organisation AustCyber since 2018, first joining the year prior as chief operating officer when it was formed.

As partner, Price will lead EY’s government and public sector team within the cybersecurity practice, focusing on digital government and essential services.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Michelle’s calibre in the cyber security sector join us at EY,” EY Oceania cybersecurity leader Richard Bergman said.

“Michelle has a distinguished career as an instrumental figure responsible for the growth of Australia’s cyber security entrepreneurial talent, and assuring a diverse pipeline of people and technology capabilities for the industry and wider economy.”

Price will also help EY grow its cybersecurity ecosystem and the industry by working with the likes of startups and private equity firms.

Prior to AustCyber, Price was a senior adviser for cybersecurity at the Australian National University’s National Security College from 2016 to 2017. She also held similar adviser roles at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet from 2011 to 2014.

Other stints include the Australia Border Force, Comcare, Enigma Communication and Advancing Food Safety.

Speaking on her new role, Price said, “I’m very excited to be joining EY; it’s a perfect cultural fit with its transformational approach to tackling cyber security challenges with clients, and a global network of leading practitioners and resources to continue my passion for the cyber security sector and protecting Australia.”

Bergman continued, “EY is really excited Michelle is joining our growing cyber practice to apply and expand her reach and impact with our clients who will benefit from her deep experience.”

“The depth of cyber talent in the EY ranks continues to ensure that clients across all sectors and service lines are well served by leading professionals who understand the ever-changing threat environment.”