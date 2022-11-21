EY snaps up Sydney's Bridge Business Consulting

Sydney-based data and analytics management consulting firm Bridge Business Consulting has been acquired by EY for an undisclosed sum.

EY said the acquisition would bolster and add further depth to its data and analytics practice across a range of industries, including banking and financial service, energy, healthcare and more.

Founded in 2012, Bridge offers services that span the data and analytics value chain, including data strategy, data engineering, analytics, AI and data management.

The company’s managing partners Robert Mazevski and John Desmond will join EY Australia as partners in the firm’s data and analytics practice, with all employees coming across to EY starting today.

“The acquisition of Bridge further bolsters our ability to support EY clients to transform their businesses through data and analytics, alongside EY’s successful and well-respected Data & Analytics practice,” EY managing partner for the Asia-Pacific data and analytics practice Cameron Wall said.

“Bridge aren’t strangers to us – we’ve worked together over the years and seeing them in action and the similarity in our approach to clients and the way we work gives us a lot of confidence that we will make a great team.

“Bridge has a successful track record of helping clients across consumer, retail, financial services, utilities, and telecommunications industries achieve business growth, and will bring a talented team and library of knowledge assets to enhance our technology consulting services.”

Commenting on the acquisition, John Desmond said, “We’re excited by the opportunities that joining EY will create for both the Bridge team and our clients. We align strongly to their purpose of ‘Building A Better Working World’ and with their values as an organisation.”

Robert Mazevski added, “This is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our firm into an even stronger proposition for our people and our clients. We will be able to help accelerate our growth and fast track our strategy as part of EY Business Solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“Our team is excited about the scale and range of opportunities that they will have access to by being a part of EY where the connections across the globe will open up even more interesting and challenging client engagements for us.”

Bridge is EY’s third acquisition in ANZ, and follows its acquisition of New Zealand-headquartered Red Moki in October and Sydney-based customer transformation specialist Blackdot Consulting in April.

In August, EY partnered with IT services provider Kyndryl to bolster their respective digital transformation offerings, bringing together the latter’s cloud and core infrastructure services with EY’s leading business and technology consulting capabilities in areas like cybersecurity, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.