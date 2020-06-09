F5 names new APAC channel boss

Application security vendor F5 has tapped Edgar Dias to lead its channel and partnerships in Asia Pacific.

F5 said Dias would drive the company’s channel and partners strategy across the region and scale the company’s partner ecosystem.

Dias joined F5 in 2018 as VP for India and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). Prior to F5, he was MD of India and SAARC at ServiceNow and earlier, at Brocade Communications.

Dias will continue in his role as the Managing Director of India and SAARC until the search for his replacement is completed.

“Partners have always been a key part of F5’s overall growth strategy. With this appointment, I am excited to take our partners ecosystem to the next level- accelerating growth and offering greater value to our partners,” said Dias.