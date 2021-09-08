F5 Networks drops Arrow ECS ANZ in distie lineup, appoints Tech Data

Networking vendor F5 Networks has replaced Arrow ECS ANZ as one of its local distributors with Tech Data.

The shuffle comes as F5 restructures its partner ecosystem following its recent acquisitions of NGINX, Shape and Volterra. The company will also retain Westcon-Comstor.

F5 said Tech Data and Westcon would enable it to extend its reach in the market and position the company for growth within the region.

“We are thrilled to announce these partnerships and know that they bring the right skills to ensure a streamlined sales engagement process for F5’s channel clients with new programmes and streamlined procedures,” F5 channel sales director Kaaren Lewis said.

The company has had Westcon as a distie since 2014 and also has distribution agreements globally, while Tech Data was tapped for its “wealth of local and global experience”.

Tech Data ANZ vice president and country general manager Andy Berry said, “The lines that have historically defined technology are blurring. Hybrid models of IT delivery and consumption are being demanded, and workloads are shifting as the physical and virtual worlds become increasingly intermeshed. Tech Data is a leading channel solution aggregator and orchestrator of solutions for the modern data centre, cloud and next-gen security.”

“F5 is a perfect fit for our offering and we look forward to building on this partnership for years to come.”

Westcon-Comstor managing director for Australia Phil Cameron said “We are delighted to announce our continued partnership with F5, a company that brings world-class performance, security, and cloud solutions for many leading enterprises and service providers.”

“We look forward to building on the significant momentum we have developed with the existing F5 portfolio and their next-generation technology acquisitions NGINX, SHAPE & Volterra. As a leading specialist distributor in Australia, we will continue to grow and connect our network of systems integrators, services providers, security VARs and cloud partners to meet the ever-changing customer demands.”