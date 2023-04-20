F5 to lay off 9 per cent staff, trims fiscal revenue guidance

By on
F5 to lay off 9 per cent staff, trims fiscal revenue guidance

Cloud and security services firm F5 said it will reduce its workforce by 9 per cent, and cutting bonuses of senior executives to bring down costs.

The technology industry has seen a wave of layoffs over the past few months as it grapples with slowing growth following a pandemic-led boom in digital services.

F5's downsizing plan, which will affect 623 employees due to job cuts, also includes cutting back spending on office space and executive travel.

"It's clear that rising interest rates, geopolitical events, and macroeconomic uncertainty have dramatically affected our customers' spending patterns... we must take measures to decrease our costs without jeopardizing our future growth trajectory," CEO François Locoh-Donou said in an email to staff shared as part of an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Seattle, Washington-based company also lowered its fiscal 2023 revenue growth forecast to "low-to-mid single-digit" from an earlier forecast of 9 per cent to 11 per cent growth, sending its shares down 5 per cent in after-market trading.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
f5 jobs layoff software

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
ServiceNow talks 2023 channel strategy amidst search for Aussie partners

ServiceNow talks 2023 channel strategy amidst search for Aussie partners
Proofpoint and Varonis open Australian data centres

Proofpoint and Varonis open Australian data centres
Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?