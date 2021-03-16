Facebook launches partner program for its digital workspace offering

Facebook has released a call for service providers to join its new One Partner Program as resellers of its digital workspace platform, Workplace.

Workplace uses Facebook’s built-in communication features, such as chat, groups and live video to provide a digital communication and collaboration hub. 

Essentially, it is a copy of its publicly available social media platform that is only accessible to those within an organisation and offers some extra business features.

According to a blog post, 50 percent of Workplace deals include a partner, a number that the company is hoping to increase.

Partners who join the program will be able to receive incentives and go to market support, training and certification, early access to product and API information, and direct access to support managers.

Partners can simply resell the product, but many are providing added value by offering integration with other products like Microsoft Teams, G Suite and Salesforce.

Enablo is a Fast 50 member and a specialist provider of Workplace, having rolled out the solution for customers including Virgin Australia, Vodafone Australia and the NBN.

Chief executive Daragh McGrath told CRN, “We are very excited about the launch of the revised partner program from Workplace called One Partner Program.”

“Facebook’s investment into the One Partner Program is a testament by Workplace that partners are helping organisations transform their employee experience. This investment into partners from Workplace will give access to more resources and information and will enable us to grow new revenue and opportunities. We’re excited for the future with Workplace and what this means for Enablo.”

Features familiar to users of Facebook’s consumer platform include the news feed, the notification centre and, of course, emoji-based post reactions.

Business-specific features include admin controls, a document sharing hub, and the ability to connect with Workplaces from other organisations in project specific shared spaces.

The company is also looking for technology partners to join the program and has called for “applications, integrations and bots” that can be deployed on the platform.

