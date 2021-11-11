Facebook's Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

By on
Facebook's Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

Meta's Facebook said on Wednesday it is integrating Workplace, the work-focused version of its social app, with Microsoft's collaboration app Teams, so users can better share information between the two platforms.

The changes will allow users to share content from Workplace's newsfeed and from its groups into Microsoft's Teams platform. Soon, it said, users will be able to livestream video from Teams into Workplace groups.

Remote-working tools have become key fixtures for companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have to meet employees where they directly are, wherever they're doing their work, whatever platforms they're most using," said Ujjwal Singh, head of Workplace, in an interview. He said the integration was largely aimed at customers of both products.

Workplace, which the Silicon Valley company uses as its internal messaging board, was launched outside of the company five years ago. Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen recently leaked internal presentations and discussions shared on the service.

The software is also used by companies including Walmart and Deliveroo. Facebook says it has 7 million paid subscribers on Workplace.

Microsoft and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta to signal its refocus on the metaverse, are also both building out virtual reality solutions for remote working.

Microsoft last week announced it would bring its virtual platform Mesh into Microsoft Teams next year. Facebook recently launched a beta test of Horizon Workrooms, a remote work app for users of its VR headsets.

Microsoft president Brad Smith previously downplayed the hype around the metaverse.

"We're all talking about the metaverse as if we're entering some new dimension. This is not like dying and going to heaven. We're all going to be living in the real world with people," Smith observed, though he added it will be "will be very big ... and quite important."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; editing by Richard Pullin)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
facebook finance microsoft teams

Partner Content

Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds 72 more suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal
Partners say Microsoft&#8217;s new pricing punishes flexibility

Partners say Microsoft’s new pricing punishes flexibility
Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?