Fair Work Ombudsman exposed to HWL Ebsworth breach

By on
Fair Work Ombudsman exposed to HWL Ebsworth breach

The federal Fair Work Ombudsman is the latest Australian government agency to disclose some exposure to the May data breach experienced by law firm HWL Ebsworth.

In a statement yesterday, the Ombudsman said that documents “relating to a limited number of our files were included in the breach”.

“We’re working with HWL Ebsworth to ensure individuals affected by the data breach are notified as a priority,” the agency said.

“Support and assistance will be provided to these individuals.

“We’re also working with HWL Ebsworth to understand what information of ours may have been disclosed.”

The Ombudsman’s disclosure came after a series of state governments declared some impact over the past week.

The Victorian government’s exposure to the data breach was widely reported at the end of last week, with CISO David Cullen saying “several Victorian government departments and agencies” had data relating to their work with the firm exposed.

“HWL Ebsworth is in direct contact with impacted departments and agencies to provide advice on the specific information that has been exposed,” Cullen said.

Where that information relates to members of the Victorian community, departments and agencies will make direct contact with those impacted as soon as possible to provide tailored advice and support.”

Cullen added that the state had “sought assurances from HWL Ebsworth on the cyber security protections applied to Victorian government data.”

The Queensland state government said on July 7 it was trying to ascertain its own potential exposure.

“The Queensland government is working with HWL Ebsworth and relevant Commonwealth agencies as the extent of the breach is investigated, including impacts to government information,” it said in a brief statement.

“This includes work to understand and manage potential consequences of the theft and publication of the data, and to ensure that all notifications are made to affected parties where required.”

Meanwhile, The Advertiser newspaper reported over the weekend that a small number of people had received notifications from the South Australian government relating to exposure to the incident.

HWL Ebsworth said in a statement at the end of last week that “methodical and detailed” forensic examination of the breached data continues.

“As we contend with the scale and complexity of this challenge, our priority is to ensure that we properly review the data and inform those impacted as swiftly as we can,” the law firm said.

“This is not a simple or quick task. 

“The data set is large and unstructured and includes a complex mix of different types of documents and information, affecting many different stakeholders.

“We continue to be cognisant that clients and other potentially impacted individuals and parties will be concerned to understand what data of theirs is impacted, but given this complexity, it is important to emphasise just how large the overall task is.”

It's been reported that more than 40 government agencies may have had their dealings with the law firm exposed.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cybersecurity hwl ebsworth security

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year

More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year
How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened

How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?