Fast50 company Cevo names Stefan Buchman as chief technology officer

Melbourne-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) consultancy Cevo has appointed Stefan Buchman as its first chief technology officer, based in Melbourne.

The newly created role will see Buchman responsible for leading Cevo’s technical and innovation initiatives through its next phase of growth, including delivery of customer outcomes, capability building and solution offering development.

Buchman moves from his role at the Australian branch of US-headquartered technology consulting firm Slalom where he was the senior director from 2022 to 2023, and the director cloud consulting from 2021 to 2022.

Prior to this, Buchman also worked for AWS as its principal solutions architect from 2017 to 2021. Cevo said that he is a “prominent thought leader in the AWS ecosystem,” and has extensive experience in the technology consulting industry.

He has also worked for Avanade for a year as director of national security lead, Kloud Solutions as infrastructure practice lead and managing consultant from 2013 to 2016, and at Hewlett Packard Enterprise as senior consultant and solution architect from 2011 to 2013.

“Stefan’s extensive experience in technology consulting, combined with his strong leadership skills, make him perfectly suited to spearhead our technical and consulting capabilities, and elevate Cevo’s offerings,” Cevo chief executive James Lewis said.

“We’re confident that his vision and expertise will further extend Cevo’s position as a leading AWS consulting partner and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

According to Cevo, the appointment comes at a time of growth of its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra operations, expanding its team of local consultants.

As part of parent company, Connetico, Buchman will also join the Connetico leadership team, where Cevo shared he will aim to assists “Cevo’s growth and capability to accelerate cloud journeys via AWS consulting services to organisations across Australia.”

“Cevo has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I’m impressed by the team’s commitment to accelerating cloud journeys via transformative technology solutions that modernise ways of working,” Buchman said.

“I am looking forward to continuing to invest in our teams and technical capabilities, while working collaboratively with AWS as our technology partner to deliver the best outcomes for our customers in their acceleration to and innovation in the cloud,” Buchman added.

Last year in September, Cevo launched a product development program for its customers to build cloud native applications, called Cevo Co-Create.

Cevo is currently nominated as a finalist for two awards in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards, including the Business Transformation Award and the Modernising Infrastructure Award.