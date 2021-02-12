Fast50 company Dienst Consulting named on WA whole-of-government panel

Perth-headquartered IT consultancy Dienst Consulting has been awarded a spot in the Western Australian government’s Common Use Arrangement for Information and Communications Technology Services 2021.

The arrangement, CUAICTS2021, is a WA whole-of-government contract that sets out information for government agencies wanting to buy good and services. It’s effectively an agency buyer's guide for ICT services.

The naming of Dienst to the panel represents the second time they’ve been awarded a spot in the arrangement, having been on the 2015 common use arrangement in two categories: ICT planning and advisory services and ICT environment management services.

This year, Dienst will be on the contractor list for all three CUA categories, which adds ICT business solutions implementations services to their expertise areas.

After Dienst announced its appointment to the panel on LinkedIn earlier this week, Alan Hodson told CRN the team was chuffed to be back on the panel with greater service capability.

“For us it means an end-to-end ability to perform ICT services from planning, architecture, implementation and support,” Hodson said.

“Winning all three categories highlights our maturity as an IT provider. We were founded in 2012, so when the last submission was put through we’d only been in operation a couple of years. Now we’ve grown to 40 staff and whilst we’re headquartered in WA, we’re supporting customers both nationally and across the globe.”

Dienst’s recent growth success was also highlighted when it was named a finalist in the CRN Fast50 last, having grown 37 percent to $7 million in the 2020 financial year.

The company splits its core services into three main areas: mobility, cloud and data. Dienst helps organisations shift to the cloud, with planning, architecture and implementation services.

It also helps customers roll out modern communications solutions like Microsoft Teams under its mobility services, as well as specialising in data management, security, backup, business intelligence, analytics and big data, among others.

“We’ve grown our capabilities in data platform and analytics so beyond just typical transitions we’re looking at how we can modernise the agencies,” Hodson said.

“Looking across both state and local government there are many opportunities for us to help innovate manual processes and modernise systems.”