Fast50 company Insync Technology acquired by Dutch Microsoft partner Rapid Circle

Brisbane-based managed services provider Insync Technology has been acquired by Netherlands-headquartered Microsoft partner Rapid Circle for an undisclosed sum.

The deal brings together Insync’s expertise on teamwork, security, calling and meeting room solutions with Rapid Circle’s managed services for its midmarket and enterprise customer base.

Rapid Circle, whose local offices are in Melbourne, will add 45 new staff from Insync, including founders Nathan Belling, Damien Margaritis and Stuart Moore. The three will “play an active role” in Rapid Circle’s day-to-day operations moving forward.

"Insync Technology brings a proven set of new expertise and will broaden our service portfolio to offer customers the best advice and solutions across the full range of Microsoft modern workplace technology. The acquisition of this key Microsoft partner signals the first step in Rapid Circle's local growth plans and enhances our capability to help Australian organisations work digitally smarter and more efficiently,” Rapid Circle Australian chief executive Stewart Bairstow said.

“With the significant impact of COVID-19 and the increasing desire for workplace flexibility, it's never been more important for Australian organisations to be digitally dexterous and capable.

“We are looking forward to bringing the capabilities of the Insync team to a wider market across Australia as well as internationally. Being part of a leading worldwide Microsoft Partner enables us to drive significant benefits for our staff and customers, as we help Microsoft drive adoption of cloud technology.”



Rapid Circle said the deal is the first of many cloud specialist companies within the Microsoft ecosystem it plans to acquire, with the aim of becoming a “preeminent” Microsoft full-service workplace capabilities partner.

Founded in 2013 in Brisbane, Insync has since grown to become a $12 million revenue Microsoft partner, specialising in collaboration and cloud solutions. The company has scored multiple awards, including Microsoft Australia’s 2015 emerging partner of the year and has appeared on the CRN Fast50 in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Speaking on the acquisition, Insync Technology general manager Nathan Belling said, “Becoming a part of Rapid Circle opens up incredible opportunities for myself, our staff and our customers by adding capability and capacity in areas that are in high demand. Joining a company that has the same culture and similar core values is like a dream come true.

“When we started this business eight years ago, I had a vision of becoming a leading Microsoft consulting business, attracting and retaining the best talent in the market and delivering successful outcomes for our clients. This acquisition will allow us to provide customers and Microsoft with end-to-end modern workplace offerings, including business process optimisation with Power Platform, customer relationship management and managed Azure Cloud services.”