Fast50 company Mantel Group achieves AWS and Google recognition

CRN Fast50 2022 company and technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has announced that its cloud brands CMD Solutions and Kasna have received global recognition from Amazon Web Services and Google respectively.

Mantel’s Group’s AWS premier consulting partner, CMD Solutions, achieved the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency, and says it is the first Australian headquartered company to achieve this.

Awarded AWS Australian Services Partner of the Year twice, CMD Solutions, is now the most technically certified AWS Partner headquartered in Australia/New Zealand with 8 competencies and over 320 AWS certifications.

"Achieving this competency is a testament to all the hard work of the entire CMD Solutions team and our dedication to strive to be the best AWS consultancy for our customers," The company's chief executive officer Andre Morgan commented on the recognition.

"As a Premier AWS Services partner, we’ve been working with customers to improve their Microsoft Workloads since the day we were founded in 2015. It's special to us to see years of hard work pay off by achieving this level of technical proficiency, recognised by AWS," Morgan added.

Morgan said he believes that “this achievement demonstrates CMD Solutions has proven its expertise in Microsoft Workloads migration, modernisation and operations.”

Mantel Group’s premier Google solutions brand Kasna saw engineers Lizzie Reid and Stephen Bancroft recognised by the Google Cloud Partner All-stars program.

The pair are the only Australians to be awarded this.

Reid is a certified LookML developer, experienced in consulting on data engineering and warehousing, as we as business intelligence in the cloud.

Bancrosoft is a highly experienced infrastructure and network engineer who also hosts the GCPLife podcast

Google Cloud's new annual program recognises and celebrates remarkable people within Google partner organisations.

Kasna chief executive officer Simon Poulton said, “It is a remarkable achievement for Lizzie and Stephen to be the only individuals in Australia honoured as a Google Partner All-star.”

“They are both exceptional Google Cloud champions within Kasna who deliver superior customer experiences by leveraging technology in new and innovative ways to address their customers’ needs.”

In November last year, Mantel Group launched a new cyber security offering,Cyber@Mantel, led by former CMD Solutions co-CEO Adam Durbin.

Mantel Group comprises DigIO, Pretzel Lab, CMD Solutions, data science firm Eliiza, Microsoft partner Azenix, Databricks specialist Cuusoo, and Google Cloud specialist Kasna.

The company acquired Brisbane-based data and insights specialist Aginic in March 2022, Mantel Group bought Melbourne-based mobile app developer Itty Bitty Apps.&;

In July 2021, CMD Solutions launched an intensive employment pathway program for cloud skills aimed at experienced IT professionals, dubbed learnCMD.