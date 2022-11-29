Fast50 company Mantel Group launches cyber security offering

By on
Adam Durbin

Fast50 company Mantel Group is launching a new cyber security offering, which will be led by former CMD Solutions co-CEO Adam Durbin.

Cyber@Mantel will offer end-to-end solutions for organisations of all sizes, provided via Mantel’s nine brands and directly to customers.

Durbin said Cyber@Mantel will “allow us to focus and specialise in supporting organisations to improve their cyber security and risk posture by leveraging real-time visibility and response, automation, best in breed tooling and a risk-driven prioritisation framework.”

“We will be able to enhance our strategic partnerships with major cloud providers and innovative vendors to extend our offerings around core security domains including cloud, data, digital and governance, and risk and compliance.

Durbin already plans to grow the current Cyber@Mantel team and is hiring staff with strong security skills.

“Security expertise is in short supply and many organisations don’t have the capabilities in-house to tackle their security challenges. Cyber@Mantel will assist our clients’ cyber security teams to keep up with the pace of innovation and the evolving threat landscape by implementing real-time security assurance, driven by automated collection of key metrics and KPIs,” he said.

Mantel Group providies technology services across the data, digital, design and cloud services domains. Its brands include DigIO, Eliiza, CMD Solutions, Kazna, Pretzel Lab, Azenix, Cuusoo, Itty Bitty Apps and Aginic.

Major target sectors for its advisory, vulnerability remediation and cloud protection services include financial services, critical infrastructure and government.

