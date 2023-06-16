Fast50 company Mantel Group's Eliiza names Emma Bromet as CEO

Fast50 company and technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has named Emma Bromet as its new chief executive officer for its Melbourne-based data, analytics and machine learning company Eliiza.

She will replace James Wilson who held the role for over five years, from 2017 to 2023.

This change is the result of succession planning by Wilson, who will now focus his energy full time on leading executive relationships across Mantel Group’s clients, as a Partner.

Based in Sydney, Bromet has been with Mantel Group for two years, working as the head of data and analytics for Eliiza, and will commence the role of chief executive on July 1, 2023.

Prior to this, she worked for Oliver Wyman as engagement manager, consumer and industrial, from 2019 to 2021.

She also worked at Quantium as executive manager of global markets and growth analytics from 2017 to 2019, and as lead consultant retail for Woolworths from 2015 to 2017.

“Eliiza has been our AI and advanced analytics flagship for five years and James has led the company’s operations tremendously," Mantel Group’s chief executive Con Mouzouris said.

“We have a clear focus on nurturing and retaining talent and are proud to be able to support both James and Emma to grow into their new roles and career aspirations,” he added.

In June 2022, Eliiza acquired Brisbane-based machine learning as a service provider Otso.ai for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier the same year Eliiza launched a new data and analytics division as it looks to invest more into the discipline.