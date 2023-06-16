Fast50 company Mantel Group's Eliiza names Emma Bromet as CEO

By on
Fast50 company Mantel Group's Eliiza names Emma Bromet as CEO
Emma Bromet, Eliiza.

Fast50 company and technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has named Emma Bromet as its new chief executive officer for its Melbourne-based data, analytics and machine learning company Eliiza.

She will replace James Wilson who held the role for over five years, from 2017 to 2023.

This change is the result of succession planning by Wilson, who will now focus his energy full time on leading executive relationships across Mantel Group’s clients, as a Partner.

Based in Sydney, Bromet has been with Mantel Group for two years, working as the head of data and analytics for Eliiza, and will commence the role of chief executive on July 1, 2023.

Prior to this, she worked for Oliver Wyman as engagement manager, consumer and industrial, from 2019 to 2021.

She also worked at Quantium as executive manager of global markets and growth analytics from 2017 to 2019, and as lead consultant retail for Woolworths from 2015 to 2017.

“Eliiza has been our AI and advanced analytics flagship for five years and James has led the company’s operations tremendously," Mantel Group’s chief executive Con Mouzouris said.

“We have a clear focus on nurturing and retaining talent and are proud to be able to support both James and Emma to grow into their new roles and career aspirations,” he added.

In June 2022, Eliiza acquired Brisbane-based machine learning as a service provider Otso.ai for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier the same year Eliiza launched a new data and analytics division as it looks to invest more into the discipline.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
con mouzouris eliiza emma bromet fast50 company james wilson mantel group services

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m
Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data
Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract
Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?