Fast50 company RIoT Solutions opens new security operations centre

Managed services provider and 2017 CRN Fast50 winner RIoT Solutions has opened a new security operations centre (SOC) in its Brisbane head office.

The facility will underpin the company’s managed security services offerings, including managed visibility, threat intelligence, vulnerability-management-as-a-service, endpoint security-as-a-service, user-awareness and incident response services.

The SOC also has 15 full-time staff of analysts and cybersecurity professionals, led by national SOC manager Jon Robertson.

“We are extremely excited about our new SOC facility. Not only is it proudly Queensland based, but it also provides us a fantastic launching pad to service the wider Australian market without using offshoring services,” RIoT Solutions managing director Rob Merkwitza said.

“We are convinced that providing local, fast and agile managed services in the cybersecurity domain is an important factor for companies looking for a trusted, skilled partner and our customers have made this very clear to us to date.”

At the launch event, Robertson revealed the facility ingested more than 1TB of data and managed 100,000 assets for some 50 customers across enterprise and Government.

Robertson however admitted that the SOC’s biggest challenge from an operational perspective was skillset.

“It is difficult to find people that have the right balance of system administration and situational awareness,” he said.

“Our strategy has been to build out that skillset through a well-defined graduate program which has proved highly successful to date."

Merkwitza added that the post-COVID era had seen a dynamic spike in the need for managed security service OT/IT services.

“Our key differentiator is that we provide our services across both disciplines which we are seeing converge more and more. With our experience during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, we see ourselves very well position for the recent announcement of the potential of South East QLD hosting the Olympic Games,” he said.