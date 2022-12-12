Fast50 company Skyfii secures US$2 million in airport contracts

CRN Fast50 company Skyfii has signed overseas airport contracts with a combined value of more than US$2 million in the last five months.

The ASX-listed company, which placed 45th in the 2022 CRN Fast50, provides airports with a view of passenger movement through the airport from curbside to departure gates, delivering insights designed to help improve the passenger experience and create efficiency in airport operations.

In the last five months, Skyfii signed contracts with five airports:

Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, ninth busiest airport in the USA, has signed a five-year deal for a LiDAR-based (Light Detection and Ranging) queue analytic system to improve the passenger experience at five security checkpoints.

Newark Liberty International Airport, 14th busiest airport in the USA, has signed a three-year agreement with Skyfii for the provision of a security focussed video analytics solution.

Miami International Airport, 10th busiest airport in the USA, has signed a five-year deal to upgrade one of its ten security checkpoints to Skyfii’s LiDAR technology.

Aberdeen Airport, UK, has engaged Skyfii for the deployment of LiDAR technology at airport security checkpoints.

VIP Lounges Brazil has signed a contract for the provision of WiFi services in four airports and a further five airport VIP lounges in Brazil.

Other airports Skyfii provides passenger flow analytics to include Sydney International and London Stansted, as well as airports across the USA, such as JFK, Austin and Charlotte airports.

Skyfii said it will also focus on growing increasing technology deployments for its existing airport customers, such as by deploying to more terminals or security checkpoints.

The company cited increasing demand from airports for its queue management solution for ticketing and LiDAR based security checkpoint solutions and mass transit hub verticals, in the lead-up to the Christmas travel period.

“We are continuing to see very strong demand for our industry leading LiDAR solutions, across a range of verticals,” stated Skyfii chief executive officer Wayne Arthur, “which coupled with our strong project pipeline provides us continued confidence in our guidance of delivering sustainable positive cash flow in second half FY23 and achieving $20m in annual recurring revenue.”