Fast50 company SOCO wins IAMCP award for diversity and inclusion

Brisbane-based Microsoft partner and IT consultancy SOCO Corporation has been named a winner at the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) awards.

The Fast50 firm, which specialises in cloud solutions, business applications, enterprise information management, support services and integration projects has been awarded the 2023 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP Diversity and Inclusion Partner of the Year Award.

SOCO is one of only two recipients of the award in the small to medium business (SMB) category for the APAC region.

IAMCP was established by the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Committee to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of Gavriella Schuster in promoting workplace equity for all.

SOCO has said its “proud of this achievement,” believing its commitment to D&I has helped the company achieve a talent retention rate of over 98 per cent and a gender ratio increase from 18 to 32% over the past few years.

"We are thrilled to be recognised for our efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace," SOCO’s chief executive Simon Forth said.

"This award is a reflection our team who have embraced our values and made SOCO a great place to work. We will continue to strive for greater diversity and inclusion and create a workplace that values all."

In December 2022, SOCO announced it was set to list on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to raise $5 million for its initial public offering.

In May 2022, SOCO won Ingram’s 2022 women in cloud employer of the year and in 2021, SOCO launched its ‘all women business central team’.