Fast50 company SOCO wins IAMCP award for diversity and inclusion

By on
Fast50 company SOCO wins IAMCP award for diversity and inclusion
Simon Forth, SOCO

Brisbane-based Microsoft partner and IT consultancy SOCO Corporation has been named a winner at the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) awards.

The Fast50 firm, which specialises in cloud solutions, business applications, enterprise information management, support services and integration projects has been awarded the 2023 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP Diversity and Inclusion Partner of the Year Award.

SOCO is one of only two recipients of the award in the small to medium business (SMB) category for the APAC region.

IAMCP was established by the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Committee to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of Gavriella Schuster in promoting workplace equity for all.

SOCO has said its “proud of this achievement,” believing its commitment to D&I has helped the company achieve a talent retention rate of over 98 per cent and a gender ratio increase from 18 to 32% over the past few years.

"We are thrilled to be recognised for our efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace," SOCO’s chief executive Simon Forth said.

"This award is a reflection our team who have embraced our values and made SOCO a great place to work. We will continue to strive for greater diversity and inclusion and create a workplace that values all."

In December 2022, SOCO announced it was set to list on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to raise $5 million for its initial public offering.

In May 2022, SOCO won Ingram’s 2022 women in cloud employer of the year and in 2021, SOCO launched its ‘all women business central team’. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
iamcp microsoft services soco

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
AWS to drop $13.2 billion on Australian cloud infra by 2027

AWS to drop $13.2 billion on Australian cloud infra by 2027
Questions remain around 3CX supply chain attack

Questions remain around 3CX supply chain attack
Sydney IT boss dodges jail time

Sydney IT boss dodges jail time

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?