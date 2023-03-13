Fast50 company Techforce Services earns Salesforce Summit partnership status

Sydney-headquartered Salesforce consultancy and CRN Australia Fast50 company TechForce Services has announced it has achieved the Salesforce Summit partnership status.

Techforce Services said this status is reflective of its “commitment to delivering exceptional service offerings and is a significant milestone that will enable the company to better serve its customers.”

The partnership status will mean that TechForce Services gains access to an extensive range of resources, including exclusive events, training, support and tools, enabling the company to offer higher levels of service and support to its customers.

"Our team at TechForce Services is thrilled to have achieved the Salesforce Summit partnership status,” Techforce Services founder and director Vamsi Krishna said.

“This milestone is a testament to our dedication to delivering excellent service offerings and our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible experience."

Techforce Services have stated that, as a Salesforce Summit partner, its clients can be more confident in the company's ability to deliver high-quality Salesforce solutions as they aim to maintain that status.

"As a Salesforce Summit partner, we will be able to leverage the latest technologies and best practices in the industry to develop innovative and customised solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients."

Techforce Services currently operate from Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and the US and announced plans to expand operations to India in November last year.