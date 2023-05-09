Fast50 company TechForce Services partners with LambdaTest

Salesforce partner and consultants, and CRN Fast50 company, TechForce Services said it has entered into a strategic partnership with digital experience testing platform LambdaTest, to offer testing related services to enterprises.

San Francisco headquartered LambdaTest supports a large number of languages and frameworks, and cliams over 10,000 enterprise customers and two million users in 130 countries.

TechForce Services said it will leverage LambdaTest's unified enterprise execution environment to provide testing solutions to its clients.

This includes comprehensive testing services; this includes visual, automation, cross-browser and real-time testing.

"The LambdaTest platform is the perfect addition to our suite of testing-related services, enabling us to deliver high-quality testing solutions to our clients," TechForce partner and director Hitesh Kumar Madan said.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business goals," he added.

Through the partnership, the two companies seek to help enterprises streamline their text execution and and reduce the time-to-market for products.