Fast50 company Virtual IT Group honoured at Kaseya APAC awards

Last week saw managed services software vendor Kaseya resume its Asia Pacific awards, after a three year break.

Several Australian companies were recognised in the awards, held at the Kaseya Datto Connect Local Event in Sydney.

Virtual IT Group picked up the Kaseya Managed Service Provider of the year for 2022 and MSP automation awards.

The award recognises parthers that have demonstrated excellence in customer satisfaction and retention, use of automation, company profit and growth, employee retention and commitment to professional development, according to Kaseya's criteria.

According to the chief executive of VITG, Daniel Garcia, the automation award is down to the company's use of the Pia AI desk platform for IT service management.

VITG was ranked at the number eight spot in the 2022 CRN Australia Fast50 rankings.

CRN Australia Impact Awards finalist Ever Nimble of Perth got the Kaseya Innovation Award.

Melbourne's LEAP Strategies IT services and consulting company was meanwhile recognised as the Kaseya Fastest Growing MSP.