Fast50 entrepreneur and NGage Technology co-founder Jarrod Bloomfield exits Aruba for Cube Networks

CRN Fast50 entrepreneur Jarrod Bloomfield has departed networking vendor Aruba and returned to partner land, joining Cube Networks as general manager for customer engagement.

The NGage Technology co-founder joined Cube in March and will be tasked with building partnerships with customers.

“Cube Networks, in my view, is the best-kept secret in Australia’s enterprise business IT, and I’m proud to be part of it!” Bloomfield told CRN.

“Cube’s authentic people-centric approach was a huge drawcard for me. Their unique customer service model and dedication to the customer experience definitely aligns to the way I like to do business. Their investment in their people’s growth and engagement shines through every interaction I’ve had with team members so far.

“The expertise of the team across a breadth of technical capabilities is impressive and I’ve enjoyed the team’s collaborative energy.

“Cube’s customer base is focused on enterprise-scale businesses and includes some of Australia’s top ASX Listed companies and firmly established global brands. I can’t wait to help deliver both valuable and exceptional experiences for these customers.

Bloomfield joined Cube from Aruba, which he joined as an enterprise account manager in January 2019, shortly after leaving Cirrus Networks, which bought his NGage Technology business in March 2017 for $2.5 million. Bloomfield, together with co-founder Brent Valle, founded NGage in Melbourne in 2011.

NGage took out the number one spot in the 2013 CRN Fast50 after growing 265 percent that financial year. NGage then placed second in the 2014 Fast50, and ninth and 10th in the 2015 and 2016 countdowns respectively.

Cube Networks managing director Frank Arena said he was thrilled to welcome Bloomfield to the team.

“Jarrod has already begun making headway in leading our customer engagement team forward with renewed energy,” Arena said.

“As ‘unserious people doing serious business’, Jarrod couldn’t be a better fit for Cube! His commitment to producing quality outcomes, upholding consistently high standards and having fun in the meantime are already evident.

“I’m confident that Jarrod will provide a stellar contribution to Cube’s objectives of reaching even greater heights, as we move into our second decade!”