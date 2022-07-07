Fast50 firm Enable Professional Services to be acquired by Fujitsu Australia

Fujitsu Australia has announced it would acquire CRN Fast50 company and ServiceNow partner Enable Professional Services for an undisclosed sum.

The systems integrator said the acquisition would help it gain expertise and experience to deliver ServiceNow advisory, consulting and delivery services for customers across Asia-Pacific.

Fujitsu added Enable would also accelerate its experience, depth and customer base in multiple industries including manufacturing, financial services and telecommunications, while also helping Enable grow its current capabilities into both the local and global markets.

"Enable has always looked for chances to make life better for our customers and for our team. Joining Fujitsu ticks both these boxes, offering us new markets and geographies, and significant scale,” Enable chief executive Bruce Hara said.

“With these opportunities, we know we can drive even greater market impact. So the future is exciting, and we’re ready to showcase to the world what we can do as a Fujitsu company.”

Following the acquisition, Enable will continue operating as a standalone Fujitsu company “for the foreseeable future” with Hara at the helm, and will also be rebranded to “Enable, a Fujitsu company”.

The stronger ServiceNow offering also bolsters Fujitsu’s Business Applications offerings, one of its seven Key Focus Areas (KFAs) under Fujitsu’s new global Uvance business brand.

Fujitsu EVP and vice head of Global Solution Business Group Yoshinami Takahashi said, “We are very excited by the prospect of welcoming Enable Professional Services to the Fujitsu Group. Enable Professional Services' capabilities in co-creating value in tandem with Fujitsu's service integration expertise and advanced technologies will play an important role in accelerating our strategy for Business Applications.”

“Fujitsu’s vision for Uvance centres on building new possibilities by connecting people, technology and ideas, creating a more sustainable world where anyone can advance their dreams. I am confident that this move will set us on a path to make this vision a reality.”

Fujitsu APAC EVP and CEO Graeme Beardsell said, “I am delighted that Fujitsu is investing in the growth of Australian technology companies and helping them to expand on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Enable Professional Services into the Fujitsu family. Enable Professional Services is an impressive force in the market, demonstrating the value and depth of thinking and experience it has to offer for customers on the ServiceNow platform.”

“Together, Fujitsu and Enable Professional Services will accelerate our customers’ digital transformations, delivered through our combined deep-industry experience and specialist teams.”

The Enable acquisition followed Fujitsu’s earlier acquisitions of data and AI consultancy Versor and Microsoft specialist Oobe, all of which are part of Fujitsu’s plan of using M&A as a tool to support its growth ambitions.

Fujitsu strategic growth and investments lead Nicholas Fraser said, “M&A helps realise Fujitsu’s ambition of becoming a global leading DX services player. We look for opportunities that will help Fujitsu gain differentiation in digital technologies including AI, cybersecurity, or analytics, and build world-class capabilities to engage clients in business transformative discussions.”

“Our investments also accelerate the realisation of our Uvance vision. Our planned acquisition of Enable Professional Services represents an important milestone on this journey.”