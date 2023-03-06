Fastly launches managed security service

By on
Fastly launches managed security service
Gino Lang, Fastly

Edge cloud networking vendor Fastly has launched a 24/7 threat detection and response service, dubbed Fastly Managed Security Service, aiming to help organisations significantly reduce the risk of web application attacks.

The security service is available to Fastly’s global Next-Gen web application firewall (WAF) and Edge Rate Limiting customers, through which the company's global security team continually monitors and mitigates attacks.

Features of the new service include 24/7 monitoring, post-event reports, security reviews and reports and readiness drills.

The new security service is seen as a further enhancement to Next-Gen WAF, and it also aims to further decrease the risk of associated business costs due to lost transactions.

Fastly first launched in Australia in mid-2019, and in January 2021, appointed Alan Chan as its first head of channel and partnership for Australia and New Zealand.

It works with several ANZ partners, including Fujitsu, Intalock, Content Security, SecureWare and Optus.

“By providing global 24/7 proactive protection, Fastly Managed Security Service delivers comprehensive visibility and the expert staff needed to quickly identify and mitigate potential threats,” vice president of customer security Gino Lang said.

“This frees up organisations to focus their security staff on other business priorities.”

“Fastly’s decision to extend its next-generation security capabilities to offer a managed security service is a natural evolution and reconfirms the company’s commitment to protecting organisations from today’s agile and persistent adversaries," IDC research director, security and trust Christopher Rodriguez said.

Tags:
christopher rodriguez fastly fastly managed security service gino lang security

