Fastly revamps partner program

Global cloud platform provider, Fastly, has unveiled a new program that aims to streamline complete solution delivery and grow its local partner network.

The new program extends the existing Global Partner Network by providing greater flexibility, support and incentives to all partners including Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs and MSSPs), agencies and consultants.

It follows Fastly's launch of a managed security service in March this year.

At the heart of the new program is a tiered model that offers training, marketing support, sales enablement and new simplified pricing and packaging options.

Fastly’s existing Australian partners are Fujitsu, Intalock, Content Security, SecureWare and Optus.

Established Fastly partners are automatically enrolled in the program.

They have access to resources and benefits through Fastly’s new partner portal.

“We’ve spent the past months structuring ourselves for growth and investing in capabilities to help partners be successful in Australia, New Zealand and beyond," Fastly head of channel and partnership ANZ Alan Chan said.