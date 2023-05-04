FDM Group expands to Melbourne, supporting 400 jobs

IT recruitment agency FDM Group has established itself in Melbourne, supporting nearly 400 consultants, alongside its existing Sydney office.

FDM Group works to recruit, train and deploy IT and business professionals to work with global clients.

The expansion will increase FDM’s on-ground presence in Australia, connecting accredited digital consultants with local customers across various technology, banking and financial services.

FDM has also entered the Irish market, for the first time, establishing a centre in Limerick as a base to support 100 consultants working at client firms in the country.

Furthermore, the company opened a new US office, based in St Petersburg, Florida, providing assistance for 50 deployed consultants at major banking clients, including Citi and Deutsche Bank.

FDM grew its consultants deployed by 22 per cent during 2022.

“We are delighted to continue our global expansion with new offices in key markets across Ireland, the US and Australia to provide on the ground support for consultants and local businesses,” FDM Group chief executive Rod Flavell said.

“We are keen to take a hands-on approach to training and opportunities in these regions, supporting our existing customer base and expanding with new partnerships to provide digitally talented, accredited consultants.”

FDM Group chief operating officer Sheila Flavell said: “Limerick, St Petersburg and Melbourne represent exciting opportunities for FDM as we expand our reach and training programmes.”

“Scaling our operations was a natural step in our growth cycle as we look to increase the number of consultants deployed and training completions."

"The digital skills crisis is a global issue, and we will continue expanding our training courses to meet the demand for a digitally proficient workforce.”