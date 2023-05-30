Federal infra dept hunts for IT managed service provider

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts is looking for an IT managed service provider to support its transition to a new IT infrastructure service and provide ongoing services.

Launched in a request for tender, the Department is searching for service provider to provide high-quality ITIL compliant IT managed services, part of a broader program to consolidate and transform the Department’s IT capabilities through provision by a successful MSP.

Following the transition, the chosen MSP is expected to provide ongoing services including common services, service desk and end user support and IT infrastructure operations, as well as additional services.

The Department is responsible for the provision of strategic policy advice, regulation, and delivery of programs, projects and services in the major infrastructure, transport, communications and arts sectors across Australia.

Its existing IT infrastructure and service management arrangements are currently a blend of services, infrastructure, external and in-house arrangements.

Due to these blended arrangements, the Department has to support multiple environments and several data centres, cloud environments, networks and technologies.

The Department is in the process of establishing a new Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) capability which will consolidate a number of existing IT infrastructure environments into a new IaaS Capability hosted within AVS.

It plans for this capability to be completed and supported by the selected service provider, and expects the continued management of the remaining on premise and cloud-based IT Infrastructure environments.

The contract will go for an initial period of three years, with the option to extend for a further three years as the discretion of the Department.

Applicants have until July 10, 2023 to apply.

The Department is holding an industry briefing for interested MSPs on June 6.

Tenders will be notified of the outcome in November.

The services will commence in November and the transition of infrastructure is expected to occur until May 2024, followed by ongoing services until November 2026.