Federal infra dept hunts for IT managed service provider

By on
Federal infra dept hunts for IT managed service provider

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts is looking for an IT managed service provider to support its transition to a new IT infrastructure service and provide ongoing services.

Launched in a request for tender, the Department is searching for service provider to provide high-quality ITIL compliant IT managed services, part of a broader program to consolidate and transform the Department’s IT capabilities through provision by a successful MSP.

Following the transition, the chosen MSP is expected to provide ongoing services including common services, service desk and end user support and IT infrastructure operations, as well as additional services.  

The Department is responsible for the provision of strategic policy advice, regulation, and delivery of programs, projects and services in the major infrastructure, transport, communications and arts sectors across Australia.

Its existing IT infrastructure and service management arrangements are currently a blend of services, infrastructure, external and in-house arrangements.

Due to these blended arrangements, the Department has to support multiple environments and several data centres, cloud environments, networks and technologies.

The Department is in the process of establishing a new Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) capability which will consolidate a number of existing IT infrastructure environments into a new IaaS Capability hosted within AVS.

It plans for this capability to be completed and supported by the selected service provider, and expects the continued management of the remaining on premise and cloud-based IT Infrastructure environments.

The contract will go for an initial period of three years, with the option to extend for a further three years as the discretion of the Department.

Applicants have until July 10, 2023 to apply.

The Department is holding an industry briefing for interested MSPs on June 6.

Tenders will be notified of the outcome in November.

The services will commence in November and the transition of infrastructure is expected to occur until May 2024, followed by ongoing services until November 2026.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
department rft services

Partner Content

What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners

Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners
Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year

Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year
Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?