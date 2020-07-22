Feds call for new hardware and software providers

The Digital Transformation Agency yesterday released two requests for tender for the Federal Government’s hardware and software procurement panels.

The hardware marketplace panel has been opened for new sellers to apply in the existing end user and enterprise computing categories.

Two new categories have also been created on the Hardware Marketplace panel. Video Collaboration Systems, Devices and Services; and Mobile Phones and Smart Devices.

The government said in its request for information statement that the new categories would “make the sourcing process for these products simpler, clearer and faster for buyers and sellers”.

“It will also be easier for businesses, especially small to medium enterprises to access opportunities in government.”

On the software side, new sellers have been invited to apply for the Commercial-off-the-Shelf Software and/or Related Services.

The DTA pushed back its Cloud Marketplace launch in late March citing the “significant impact” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Approved sellers in the existing categories are not required to reapply.

