Feds step in to help Queensland with cyber security

Brisbane, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast are the latest cities to have their cyber security bolstered, thanks to a joint project between AustCyber, the Queensland and Federal Governments.

The Australian cyber security growth network, AustCyber, is a federally funded body which is mandated to improve the cyber security posture of local companies said the three new nodes would “make businesses more secure, as well as drive economic growth and create new jobs,” according to a statement.

Queensland is the first in AustCyber’s National Network of Nodes to establish three Node Manager’s working in partnership across the state.

Townsville City Council and Sunshine Coast Regional Council along with four state government departments have been “working together to accelerate the growth of the state’s cyber security sector in alignment with AustCyber’s national mission,” according to the statement.

Federal Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said the new nodes would add more firepower to the national AustCyber network which is up and running in six other states and territories.

“As the world becomes more digital, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, cyber security technology has never been more important or in demand. We want our local businesses to be in a position to capitalise on that,” Andrews said.

“Cyber security is central to business confidence and trust in digital technologies. It enables innovation and commercialisation across a range of sectors, which creates jobs and enhances global competitiveness.”