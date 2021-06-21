Ferrari races to cloud with AWS pick

By on
Ferrari races to cloud with AWS pick

Amazon Web Services’ machine learning, analytics and compute capabilities will now power advancements at Ferrari’s road cars department and Formula One team, among other divisions of the luxury carmaker.

The two companies announced an agreement for AWS to serve as Ferrari’s official cloud, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, according to AWS parent company Amazon.

Ferrari will use AWS tools for designing and testing cars and adding a fan engagement platform to its mobile app. Users will have virtual access to the Scuderia Ferrari garage and augmented relation (AR) experiences, including interaction with drivers.

AWS’ logo will also appear on Formula 1 team Scuderia Ferrari’s car and drivers apparel at the French Grand Prix this weekend and after the event, according to the statement.

Ferrari will use AWS tools for its Vehicle Information Hub of customers’ car information and servicing and maintenance records.

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) will allow for complex simulations testing car performance under different driving conditions and racing scenarios. Ferrari will have the ability to run thousands of simulations concurrently for faster insights compared to on-premises environments, according to the statement.

Amazon SageMaker, AWS’ cloud and edge ML model building, training and deploying service will help Ferrari learn how parts and cars perform under various conditions. Ferrari will gather, catalogue and clean hundreds of petabytes of data for driver handling and car performance through an Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) data lake and AWS Lake Formation.

Ferrari will use Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon DynamoDB to deploy and scale digital experiences, including Ferrari’s Car Configurator, which customers use to custom-build a car and see 2D and 3D visualizations.

