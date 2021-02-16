Field Solutions Group awarded 5G spectrum for regional areas

By on
Field Solutions Group awarded 5G spectrum for regional areas

Regional telecommunications provider Field Solutions Holdings (FSG) has announced it has secured 5G spectrum for rural, regional and remote areas across Australia.

The company was one of many telcos to be offered by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) a licence in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands in late 2020.

The spectrum was allocated through area-wide apparatus licences, a new class of license introduced for 5G-ready allocations in the bands.

FSG aims to roll out fixed wireless services across the areas it covers, including new and existing networks across New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, Northern
Territory, and a new build commencing in Western Australia.

“FSG has secured 5G spectrum holdings to ensure that rural, regional and remote Australia is not left behind in the rollout of 5G services,” FSG chief executive Andrew Roberts said.

“We needed to secure this spectrum to ensure we can deploy superfast services within our target markets.”

The licences granted cover 85 percent of the Australian landmass, with exclusions in most metro areas and some satellite exclusion zones. FSG aims to build a network spanning over 90,000 square kilometres by the end of 2021.

The company will start rolling out services in the next six months with 5G deployment areas determined based on local demand, government funding and FSG’s own business strategy.

The other telcos who were offered licences in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands include MarchNet, Dreamtilt, Opticomm, Nokia, NBN Co, Optus, Telstra, Vocus, Starlink (SpaceX), WorldVu (One Web), Inmarsat, Viasat, O3B/SES S.A, and New Skies Satellites/SES S.A.

The ACMA will also hold an auction for spectrum licences in the 26GHz band in April this year, while another round for spectrum allocation covering regional and remote Australia will be held following the auction.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g 5g spectrum holdings field solutions group fsg telco telecommunications provider

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches Viva

Microsoft launches Viva
5 things to know about Andy Jassy&#8217;s transition to Amazon

5 things to know about Andy Jassy’s transition to Amazon
VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data

VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data
5 big things about Dell's new partner program

5 big things about Dell's new partner program
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?