Field Solutions Group extends Kestrel Coal contract by five years for $25 million

Rural telecommunications carrier Field Solutions Group’s three year managed network and services contract with Kestrel Coal has been extended by another five years for $25 million.

The ASX-listed, NSW-headquartered company said the partnership extension with the Central Queensland mine was won through a competitive tender.

The contract covers the provision of managed network services valued at $12 million and additional IT and procurement services valued at $13 million from Kestrel's Queensland office in Emerald.

Field Solutions Group chief executive officer Andrew Roberts the company had been and was continuing to pursue several mining services contracts in central Queensland.

“The award of this enterprise contract to Field Solutions Group validates and reinforces our strategy to build infrastructure and deploy full-time resources into rural, regional and remote Australia.

“Field Solutions’ Regional Australia Network services the mining regions northeast and west of Emerald and Field Solutions has provided connectivity services to Kestrel Coal for three years, together with other mining and agribusiness customers."

Roberts also said the contract extension affirmed the company’s decision to acquire TasmaNet in October last year for $13, which Robets said was necessary to accelerate the rollout of its Regional Australia Network and win contracts with a stronger software-automated private cloud and managed services offerings.

“Last year, Field Services acquired infrastructure as a service cloud and ISP provider TasmaNet, which bolstered Field Services Group's existing capability to deliver enterprise grade managed and cloud services. This contract win highlights the value of our recent TasmaNet acquisition.”

“The skills and experience gained have enabled us to offer a much wider and deeper set of managed services and cloud products to the market across our extensive regional telecommunications network.”

In late 2019, Field Solutions also acquired wholesale internet provider IP Transit and network-as-a-service provider Ordnance Networks for just over $540,000.