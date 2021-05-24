Field Solutions Group taps long-time Optus exec Vin Mullins to lead partner relations

Regional and rural telecommunications provider Field Solutions Group has appointed Optus veteran Vin Mullins to lead partner relations.

Mullins will join FSG’s executive management team as general manager of government, regulatory and carrier relations.

The hire was confirmed via the company’s official LinkedIn page.

“FSG are proud and excited to welcome Vin Mullins to its executive management team as GM, Government, Regulatory & Carrier Relations,” the announcement read.

“Vin, a 25-year Optus veteran, brings a wealth of on-point telco industry, leadership and management experience. As FSG continues to grow Australia's largest fixed wireless network for rural, regional, and remote Australia, Vin's experience could not come at a better time. Welcome aboard!”

FSG chief executive Andrew Roberts welcomed Mullins’ appointment with a LinkedIn post of his own.

“Now it's getting serious! Proud to bolster FSG's executive team. Welcome, Vin Mullins, we have some work to do for rural, regional and remote Australia,” Roberts said.

“Watch this space as FSG delivers rural connectivity in a way it has not been done before. 5G, LTE, mobility and more.”

Mullins finished up at Optus earlier this month as the telco’s manager for mobile access planning to wrap up a 25-year stint with the company. Starting out in Optus’ customer service, he moved into network strategy and later into management roles at Optus’ wireless access planning and mobile access planning divisions.

Speaking on his appointment, Mullins said, “I’m excited and cannot wait to start this new journey. Looking forward to hitting ground running on Monday and for everything thrown my way! Bring it on!”