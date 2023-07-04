Field Solutions Holding wins $5M contract with Ravenswood Gold

Sydney-based ASX-listed regional Australian telco carrier and ICT provider Field Solutions Holdings (FSG) has been awarded an enterprise managed services contract by gold mining company Ravenswood Gold.

FSG are set to supply connectivity, managed services, security services and cloud services together with on-site resourcing supporting the mining operation.

The company will leverage its Regional Australia Network telecommunications infrastructure.

Ravenswood Gold is a privately owned Australian gold mining, development and exploration company based in Queensland, Australia.

It operates the Ravenswood Gold Mine, located approximately 120 kilometres south of Townsville.

In announcement on the ASX, the Board of FSG have shared that the total contract value for managed network and managed services is approximately $3 million.

Additional IT and procurement services for the project are expected to be $2 million.

The initial contract is expected to commence in July 2023 and last three years however there is a three-year extension term.

The additional IT and procurement services will be sourced on an as-needs-basis over the course of the 3-year term.

“This deal represents our second enterprise managed services win the in the mining vertical in the past 12 months, reinforcing FSG’s focus in delivering integrated IT managed services leveraging FSG’s 100 per cent owned telecommunications infrastructure the Regional Australia Network," FSG chief executive Andrew Roberts said,.

“FSG offered a comprehensive set of products and services, allowing us to select a single vendor for our IT and managed services needs," Ravenswood Gold senior IT coordinator Kelli Guldbransen said.

In March this year, FSG was selected to provide CCTV and managed security services for the Central Highlands Regional Council in QLD, which involved the installation, implementation and management of over 100 new CCTV cameras.

In January 2022, FSG, alongside Vocus, secured a distribution deal with global satellite internet broadband company OneWeb for its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

During Novemebr 2021, FSG acquired Hobart-headquartered TasmaNet for $13 million, accelerating the rollout of its Regional Australia Network across the country.