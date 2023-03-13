Field Solutions Holdings wins security contract for QLD council

Sydney-based regional Australian telco carrier Field Solutions Holdings (FSG) has been selected to provide CCTV and managed security services for the Central Highlands Regional Council in QLD.

In announcement on the ASX, the Board of FSG revealed that the contract involved the installation, implementation and management of over 100 new CCTV cameras for the Council.

The contract term is three years, which could include 2 additional one-year extensions.

For over eight years, FSG has owned and operated a network across Central Highlands Regional Council.

FSG’s existing network will be used to supply connectivity to the CCTV services and continue providing its existing residential, business and enterprise services across the region.

It has already installed and manages CCTV security services for five regional councils across NSW and QLD, having gained security licenses in these two states.

The company is in the process of obtaining licenses in Tasmania and Western Australia.

“Our managed services business unit has driven our continued growth in the groups recurring revenues, and we are looking forward to adding a comprehensive set of security and access control products and services to our portfolio,” FSG chief executive Andrew Roberts said..

“Strategically, FSG’s regional workforce presence allows us to provide ongoing support and maintenance to our customers in rural, regional and remote Australia,” Roberts said.

FSG have operational teams in Moree, NSW and Emerald, QLD.

In the announcement, FSG stated it partnered with a cloud security vendor Verkada and its platform which supports CCTV, access control, alarms and sensors. Its local team and data centre in Australia ensures FSG’s government data security and sovereignty requirements are met.

In 2022, FSG, in partnership with telco firm Vocus, secured distribution deals with global satellite internet broadband company OneWeb for its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

FSG said it expects to announce more contract wins in material security services contract wins in the coming months.