Field Solutions wins distribution agreement for Star Solutions’ 4G and 5G

Regional and rural telco carrier Field Solutions has entered an exclusive agreement to distribute Canadian mobile network infrastructure provider Star Solutions’ 4G and 5G products in Australia and New Zealand. 

Field Solutions said in a statement that Star Solutions’ products would be rolled out in April to leverage its rural network.

The Optus mobile virtual network operator said Star Solutions’ products would be ideal for agri-business, mining, military and emergency services applications.

The company said the products would address the need to assist emergency services departments and local councils maintain voice and data services when traditional telecommunications services are off-line. 

Field Solutions also said the products would provide it with the ability to deploy off OneWeb LEO satellite or other forms of backhaul.

Field Solutions entered a non-exclusive distribution agreement with the UK-headquartered Low Earth Orbit satellite provider in January this year. 

Star Solutions’ boss Jack Mar said “we are excited about our partnership with FSG and working with their team to enable Private LTE solutions across Australia and New Zealand.”

Field Solutions’ boss Andrew Roberts said “we’ve seen a massive increase in demand for cost-effective private and fast deployment LTE solutions in our core sectors of agri-business, mining and local and state-based emergency services.” 

“Star Solutions’ range of products and solutions aligned perfectly with those market demands from a feature and commercial standpoint.”

In July last year, the company launched a regional and rural network for broadband, 4G and 5G connectivity, and IoT mobile services.

The project will also trial domestic roaming with the nationwide Optus mobile network. 

The Optus trial received significant support from the Federal Government, including $900,000 from the Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a.

It was also awarded a further $3.66 million to trial a Neutral Host model, aiming to help reduce the cost-of-service supply to regional Australia.

And a further $3.19 million to finance the construction of 15 new towers across New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland.

