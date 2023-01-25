Finance calls on partners to help with GovCMS

The Department of Finance has issued a tender to join its panel for assisting agencies using the whole-of-government content management system GovCMS.

An AWS-hosted, Drupal-based platform, GovCMS manages more than 370 website sites for Commonwealth, State and Territory agencies.

These include agencies such as Services Australia, the Australian Taxation Office, and the Australian Army.

The Department of Finance launched GovCMS in 2015 to reduce expenses and pain points for agencies delivering web channels.

GovCMS offers agencies website templates as Software-as-a-Service.

It also allows them to build their own sites on a Platform-as-a-Service basis.

According to the tender, which closes on 31 March, the SaaS-hosted websites are managed by the Department of Finance.

Successful tenderers however will support agencies who wish to build their websites on a PaaS basis.

Members of the Drupal Services Panel are required to provide solution design, technical architecture advice, and migration and integration services.

They are also required to provide user research and customer experience analysis services for agencies.

Applicants may also apply to supply fixed price drupal services.

This includes website assessments, advisory services and ongoing Drupal application support with software security patching, module updates and configuration activities.

The tender to join the Drupal panel follows a tender Finance issued last year for a security partner to supply web applications and API protection services to GovCMS.

In 2017, the Department of Finance awarded Telstra a $1.4 million contract to bolster the platform’s DDoS protection in the wake of the notorious attack that crashed the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ site during the 2016 census.