Finance looks to outsource part of its hybrid cloud

The Department of Finance is looking to outsource part of the management of its hybrid cloud environment.

In a tender published last week, the department said it has been implementing a mix of on-premises services and Azure Protected cloud-based services since 2022.

“The implemented Microsoft modern workplace and cloud technologies require a new operating/support model for the hybrid ICT environment,” the tender stated.

The tender documents explained that Finance is looking to outsource non-mission critical operations of the hybrid cloud.

Mission-critical services will continue to be provided by Finance ICT personnel.

The hybrid cloud serves 18 sites in all states and territories, and supports more than 1700 staff.

It delivers desktop services, SharePoint and Exchange, enterprise mobility management, networking, and unified communications. 

As well as the Microsoft suite, Finance uses Zimperium for mobile threat management, JanusNet data classification tools, and Enghouse contact centre software.

Support services in the tender include monitoring, gateways, load balancing, Active Directory services, and “scale-out file services”.

The tender closes on May 1, with contracts to be executed in September.

