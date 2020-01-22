FireEye buys Cloudvisory for cloud security push

Cybersecurity giant FireEye on Tuesday said that it acquired Cloudvisory, a Texas-based security startup founded by veterans from HP, Oracle and Amazon Web Services.

Terms of the deal, which closed 17 January, were not disclosed.

FireEye said the acquisition would allow the company to add cloud workload security capabilities to the FireEye Helix platform, offering customers one integrated security operations platform for cloud and container security.

Founded in 2013, Cloudvisory says it provides continuous visibility, compliance, and security policy governance solutions for multi-cloud and data center assets. The Cloudvisory solution operates across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, OpenStack and VMware, as well as traditional virtualised and bare metal environments.

“Customers need consistent visibility across their public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as containerised workloads,” said Grady Summers, executive vice president of products and customer success at FireEye, in a statement.

“Cloudvisory delivers this visibility and allows FireEye to apply controls and best practices based on our frontline knowledge of how attackers operate. Security is top of mind for almost all organizations as they migrate critical workloads to the cloud. With the addition of the Cloudvisory technology, FireEye is able to offer a comprehensive, intelligence-led solution to secure today’s hybrid, multi-platform environments.”

Cloudvisory co-founder and CEO Lisun Kung, a former director at HP, said in a statement that joining FireEye “offers Cloudvisory a unique opportunity to combine our innovative approach to cloud visibility and FireEye’s unrivaled insights into the threat landscape. We’re excited by the potential to quickly scale and help more organizations secure their cloud and container workloads.”

Last May, FireEye acquired Virginia-based Verodin for US$250 million to help find security effectiveness gaps stemming from equipment misconfiguration, evolving attacker tactics, or changes in the IT environment.

