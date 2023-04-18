First cardiac hospital goes with Teams-based messaging for staff

By on
First cardiac hospital goes with Teams-based messaging for staff
Victorian Heart Hospital
Supplied

Australia's first dedicated cardiac hospital, the Monash Health Victorian Heart Hospital, will go with a messaging solution based on an extension for Microsoft's Teams collaboration and messaging app.

VHH is the first hospital in the country to operate with pagers for staff, with the chief medical information officer and program director of electronic medical records and informatics at Monash Health, associate professor Michael Franco, saying the health care organisaiton ease of use was a key consideration for the clinical communications app, and that leveraging Microsoft Teams that was already in use at the organisation "made a lot of sense".

The app, named Baret, was developed by Melbourne software house FiveP, and was trialled in August last year across five Monash Health hospitals.

Baret is billed as a secure, targeted role-based messaging solution for Microsoft Teams and was launched by FiveP in October 2021.

It was initially developed for Austin Health in Melbourne by the Microsoft Gold Partner, in response to the need for office staff to collaborate with clinical workers in and around COVID-19 wards.

VHH said a key goal of the initial Baret deployment was to reduce the volume of internal switchboard calls.

“It helps them [switchboard staff] to decrease their volume of calls longer term. With fewer internal calls, switchboard staff have got more time to answer calls from family members and patients, which is so important to enhancing patient experience,” Dr Anna Ingram, medical informatics registrar at Monash health said.

FiveP was a finalist in the 2020 Microsoft's global partner awards, in the community response category.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft monash health strategy teams victorian heart hospital

Partner Content

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?