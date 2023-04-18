First cardiac hospital goes with Teams-based messaging for staff

Australia's first dedicated cardiac hospital, the Monash Health Victorian Heart Hospital, will go with a messaging solution based on an extension for Microsoft's Teams collaboration and messaging app.

VHH is the first hospital in the country to operate with pagers for staff, with the chief medical information officer and program director of electronic medical records and informatics at Monash Health, associate professor Michael Franco, saying the health care organisaiton ease of use was a key consideration for the clinical communications app, and that leveraging Microsoft Teams that was already in use at the organisation "made a lot of sense".

The app, named Baret, was developed by Melbourne software house FiveP, and was trialled in August last year across five Monash Health hospitals.

Baret is billed as a secure, targeted role-based messaging solution for Microsoft Teams and was launched by FiveP in October 2021.

It was initially developed for Austin Health in Melbourne by the Microsoft Gold Partner, in response to the need for office staff to collaborate with clinical workers in and around COVID-19 wards.

VHH said a key goal of the initial Baret deployment was to reduce the volume of internal switchboard calls.

“It helps them [switchboard staff] to decrease their volume of calls longer term. With fewer internal calls, switchboard staff have got more time to answer calls from family members and patients, which is so important to enhancing patient experience,” Dr Anna Ingram, medical informatics registrar at Monash health said.

FiveP was a finalist in the 2020 Microsoft's global partner awards, in the community response category.