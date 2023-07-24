First party data vendor Dynata appoints leader for APAC biz

By on
First party data vendor Dynata appoints leader for APAC biz
Mark Lepine, Dynata
Supplied

Dynata has named Mark Lepine as the managing director of its Asia-Pacific business, the first party data vendor said.

As managing director, Lepine will oversee the company’s APAC operations out of Hong Kong, aimed to advance Dynata’s growth and leadership across the market.  

“At this pivotal moment in our industry, Dynata stands proudly at the forefront of the first-party data ecosystem," Dynata international managing director Chris Watson said.

“Mark will have a pivotal role in expanding our reach, elevating our market position and driving continued success across the Asia Pacific region. We have complete confidence in Mark's ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients,” Watson added.

Lepine was previously the APAC managing director at Survey Sampling International, one of the predecessor firms of Dynata, from 2014 to 2018 before founding a number of HR and recruitment firms.

He also worked at Forrester Research, research and advisory firm Faroden, consumer trend forecasting vendor WGSN and Gartner.

"I’m thrilled to join Dynata and lead our talented APAC team during this exciting phase of growth,” Lepine said.

“Our unmatched capabilities and advanced solutions are truly differentiated assets, presenting us with endless opportunities to drive innovation, unlock transformative insights and deliver unparalleled value to clients across the vibrant and diverse APAC market.”

Tags:
dynata mark lepine training & development

