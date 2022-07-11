Firstwave provides network monitoring software to Macquarie Cloud Services

Macquarie Cloud Services has signed a five-year network monitoring deal with FirstWave Cloud Technology.

FirstWave said in an ASX announcement that the contract value of $559,000 was “anticipated to grow substantially over time” as the Macquarie Telecom Group subsidiary extends the number of devices protected by FirstWave’s network monitoring and intelligence software.

FirstWave said a core component of the deal was its network management information system, which became part of its portfolio last November when it acquired US-headquartered vendor Opmantek to expand FirstWave’s offerings to include end-to-end solutions for network discovery.

FirstWave chief executive officer and managing director Danny Maher said he was thrilled Macquarie had selected FirstWave for such a critical area of its business.

“Working within Macquarie’s standard supplier terms of the agreement, the five-year nature of the agreement together with the thoroughness of the decision-making process and NMIS’s proven track record makes us confident we will meet and exceed Macquarie’s expectations.”

“Macquarie Telecom Group is a major telco, cloud and data centre services provider to business and government in Australia. Their commitment broadens our current channel to the Australian market and, with the broad portfolio of products now available from FirstWave, I look forward to the opportunity to deepen our relationship across other areas of the group over time.”

Macquarie Cloud Services group executive James Mystakidis said FirstWave was chosen through a rigorous evaluation process.

“We are pleased to be working with FirstWave to implement a new level of network monitoring and automation within our business.”

“We believe their software will help us to be more efficient in how we manage our network and improve outcomes for our customers.”

FirstWave said that other clients of its network management information system included Microsoft, Telmex, and NASA.

The company won a two-year extension of its security services contract with its largest client Telstra in March.