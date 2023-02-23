Five cyber security startups join CyRise accelerator program

CyRise has selected five Australian cyber security startups to join its Accelerator program, taking place in Sydney's Tech Central over three months.

Software security features strongly in cyber security accelerator CyRise's selection of candidates.

Ensignia aims to make it easy for companies to adopt supply chain security end-to-end through code to production provenance.

Nullify works on orchestrating DevSecOps at scale using automated tools to for security testing on organisations' codebases.

Privacy by design of suite of services available as an application programming interface (API) is Onqlave's pitch.

Meanwhile, 6pillars in Melbourne which recently launched an anti-ransomware automation tool has also come aboard the CyRise Accelerator program.

InfoSecAssure seeks to make security accessible to small to medium sized enterprises.

The company aims to help SMEs to develop cyber security expertise, and to develop controls to win more customers.

In its sixth year, CyRise is backed by Deakin University, NTT and Investment NSW, and was picked last year to operate the state's cyber security program at Sydney's Tech Central district.

Participants in the accelerator program are offered $50,000 as part of a capped SAFE note, in addition to mentoring and a corporate partner network introduction.

Mentors at CyRise include Casey Ellis, co-founder of Bugcrowd, AWS digital lead Jeff Paine, Forticode creator Tony Smales, Sal Unwin from Triskele Labs and Ran Lewinski from Watchful.

CyRise said it has supported startups in Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and the United States, making 39 investments in the process.

It's alumni include startups like Devicie, CyMast, HackHunter and NetCrypt.

The accelerator said that startups that had participated in earlier programs had raised a total of $44 million additional funding, with 130 Australian jobs being created; CyRise added that 55 per cent of participants in its accelerator program raise additional capital.

Story amended to include InfoSecAssure, which was omitted by accident.