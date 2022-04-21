Five Eyes warns of Russian cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

By on
Five Eyes warns of Russian cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

Western governments jointly warned on Wednesday about a potential threat of increased malicious cyber activity by Russia against critical infrastructure as a response to sanctions imposed as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

The cybersecurity agencies of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand - which together form the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance - said the war could expose organisations everywhere to cyber crime.

"This activity may occur as a response to the unprecedented economic costs imposed on Russia as well as materiel support provided by the United States and US allies and partners," the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement on its website.

In March, CISA said there was "evolving intelligence" that Russia was exploring options for potential cyberattacks.

Last week, it said advanced hackers have shown they can take control of an array of devices that help run power stations and manufacturing plants, although that alert did not name Russia, which routinely denies it carries out cyberattacks.

Wednesday's statement also warned of the potential for cybercrime groups which have pledged to support the Russian government to carry out digital extortion attacks against Western targets.

"These Russian-aligned cybercrime groups have threatened to conduct cyber operations in retaliation for perceived cyber offensives against the Russian government or the Russian people," the statement said.

(Reporting by James Pearson; editing by Grant McCool)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyberattacks finance five eyes russia security

Partner Content

Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators
Citadel Group's Kapish scores with CSIRO

Citadel Group's Kapish scores with CSIRO
Uniti Group to be acquired for $3.7b

Uniti Group to be acquired for $3.7b
Kalinda IT taps Pulse DC for data centre rollout

Kalinda IT taps Pulse DC for data centre rollout

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?