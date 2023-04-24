FiveP and Olinqua partner for healthcare comms

Hospital interoperability platform provider Olinqua and the developer of the Baret messaging extension for Microsoft Teams, FiveP, have announced a strategic partnership to exchange and invest in integration pathways between core features of their two systems.

The two companies explained that the partnership will allow hospitals to leverage next-generation features of their respective role-based messaging and alarm management technologies.

This while unlocking further value from a hospital's existing systems, using Olinqua's unified operational data platform.

Routing alarms and notification sources via Olinqua's integration fabric, into simplified endpoints such as FiveP's Baret extension for Microsoft Teams, healthcare workers can receive real-time and role-based, system-based and location based alerts.

They can also receive tasks and messages securely and efficiently, with context and relevance to a a clinical role being undertaken.

“Alarms have inherently sophisticated, real-time workflows with critical response pathways. This can be large volumes of information being conveyed to many parties across a hospital, and much of this on legacy systems." Martin Mocszczynski, the chief executive of Olinqua said.

"Placing Baret and Microsoft Teams at the front-end to that information, it can then become far more structured, usable, and able to be routed in a way that it can be acted upon much more rapidly. It’s a game changer for clinicians," Mocszczynski added.

“Seventy-percent of preventable adverse inadvertent patient harm stems from some form of communication failure," FiveP chief technology officer and product lead for Baret Jane Prowse said.

"By providing healthcare workers with a more streamlined communication method that additionally delivers context and information from the physical environment around them, we can support faster reaction times to scenarios and an increased focus on the delivery of care," she added.

"To do this in a way that rationalises the number of devices and system alerts that they need to pay attention to, has very real benefits around reducing fatigue – including sensory fatigue and sensory adaptation," Prowse said.

Olinqua and and FiveP are both based in Melbourne.

Earlier this month, the first dedicated cardiac hospital in Australia, the Monash Health Victorian Heart Hospital, said it had standardised on FiveP's Baret application following a trial.