Fixed wireless, enterprise wi-fi vendor Cambium Networks names MMT as Australian distributor

Networking communications vendor Cambium Networks has appointed Multimedia Technology (MMT) as its newest Australian distributor.

MMT will distribute Cambium’s ONE Network portfolio of enterprise communications solutions, including its indoor and outdoor wi-fi access points, indoor and ruggedised ethernet switches and centralised cloud management software.

The distributor said the deal was a result of customer feedback and to broaden its networking products portfolio.

“We were looking to broaden our networking offering to suit the mid and high-end market segments, where brands like Meraki and Aruba have traditionally been dominant,” MMT purchasing manager Mark Eichler said.

“When we started hearing glowing reviews of Cambium Networks from a few of our most trusted customers, our attention was naturally piqued, and we made an enquiry with the vendor.”

Eichler added that managed services providers will be the prime beneficiaries of the new partnership, through their use of Cambium’s cloud management portal cnMaestro X. He claimed that the solution was highly regarded by MSPs.

“The solution aims to simplify the monitoring and management of customer networks, removing many of MSPs’ traditional pain points,” he said.

Cambium Networks ANZ regional sales director Roy Wittert said the company hopes to leverage MMT’s “strong pedigree” in the networking space.

“MMT has been in the networking market for over 20 years and has played a key role in developing the category. Their team already possesses the technical knowledge, connections, and reputation for quality customer service that we look for in a distribution partner,” Wittert said.

“MMT will fit well into our current ecosystem of distributors and are well positioned to contribute to the growth of our Enterprise grade Wi-Fi and switch offerings in the Australian market.”

Cambium is the latest addition to MMT's vendor portfolio, following earlier deals with Espresso Displays in June this year and SOAR vendor D3 Security in May this year.