Fixed wireless vendor Tarana appoints Streakwave as Aussie distie

Fixed wireless access technology vendor Tarana has appointed Streakwave Australia as its first distributor in Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Tarana aims to reach MSPs, wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia to resell its Gigabit 1 (G1) platform.

Tarana says the platform delivers quality connectivity in non-line-of-sight scenariosand allow operators to expand their network scopes. The company claims the tech is more efficient and more cost effective to deploy than fibre optics.

The G1 platform was recently updated to double its network speeds capacity, now able to deliver up to 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link.

Tarana CEO Basil Alwan said, “We are pleased to bring G1 to the Australian market with Streakwave. Streakwave’s commitment to enabling their customers with the latest wireless innovations is crucial for closing the digital divide. G1 will accelerate progress towards this all-important goal.”

Streakwave said many of its customers were interested in accessing Tarana’s ngFWA solution before the partnership was signed.

Streakwave CEO Davin Spunner said, “G1 is an excellent addition to our portfolio and the new generation of wireless technology. Tarana’s products are equipped with all of the capabilities needed for WISPs to deliver exceptional speed and range to customers, without the complexity of prior solutions.”

Tarana plans to release 6 GHz G1 radio models next year, upgrading from current 5GHz models.